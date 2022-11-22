SC Lottery
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking



By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking.

Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Authorities say this man is potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department Tipline at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.




