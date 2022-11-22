SC Lottery
Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
By theACC.com
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.

The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

