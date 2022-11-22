SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The two people were killed in a helicopter crash.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties and watched WBTV as a child. His career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before he came back home to the Charlotte area.

He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and the two have four children together.

Tayag came to WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

He had been a pilot for more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

ally there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field

Latest News

Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, has not been seen by her family since Thursday, police say.
N. Charleston Police searching for missing teenage girl
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person...
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Jury in deliberation for Russell Laffitte trial
DeKalb County shooting investigation
Lyft driver shot near DeKalb County gas station by man in dispute with passenger