1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person dead.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane.

Two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 17 when they collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 2014 Ford van, was killed in the crash while the driver of a 2003 Volvo tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

