14 Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Postseason Honors

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 – South Carolina State had fourteen (14) Bulldogs named to the All-MEAC honoree teams, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank.

NC Central led the way with seven First Team All-MEAC selections, followed by Howard with six and then South Carolina State with five.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

Earning First Team accolades were, wide receiver Shaquan Davis, offensive lineman Nick Taiste, defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt, linebacker BJ Davis and defensive back Duane Nichols.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Mitchell, North Carolina Central

Rookie of the Year: Marquis Gillis, Delaware State

Coach of the Year: Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

QB Davius Richard Jr. North Carolina Central Belle Glade, Fla.

RB Alfonzo Graham Sr. Morgan State Baltimore, Md.

RB Latrell Collier R-Jr. North Carolina Central Bluefield, W.Va.

WR Shaquan Davis R-Jr. South Carolina State Summerville, S.C.

WR Antoine Murray Gr. Howard Miramar, Fla.

TE Brennan Brown Sr. Howard Dallas, Tex.

C Torricelli Simpkins III So. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C.

OL Corey Bullock Jr. North Carolina Central Accokeek, Md.

OL Robert Mitchell R-Sr. North Carolina Central Millsboro, Del.

OL Anim Dankwah Sr. Howard Accra, Ghana

OL Nick Taiste So. South Carolina State West Columbia, S.C.

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

DL Isaiah Williams* R-Sr. Delaware State Brooklyn, N.Y.

DL Patrick Godbolt* Jr. South Carolina State Blythewood, S.C.

DL Jevin Jackson Gr. Howard Lawrenceville, Ga.

DL Marcus Brown Jr. Howard Houston, Tex.

DL Elijah Williams So. Morgan State Jersey City, N.J.

LB BJ Davis R-Jr. South Carolina State Blair, S.C.

LB Tyler Long R-Jr. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio

LB Brooks Parker Sr. Delaware State Laurel, Del.

DB Khalil Baker Jr. North Carolina Central Winston-Salem, N.C.

DB Romell Harris-Freeman R-Jr. Delaware State Rockville, Md.

DB Kenny Gallop, Jr. Jr. Howard Portsmouth, Va.

DB Duane Nichols* Gr. South Carolina State Lake View, S.C.

DB Jae’Veyon Morton* Sr. Morgan State Detroit, Mich.

P Matt Noll So. Delaware State Robesonia, Pa.

PK Adrian Olivo Jr. North Carolina Central Plant City, Fla.

RS Keith Jenkins, Jr. Fr. Morgan State Gainesville, Va.

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

QB Quinton Williams Sr. Howard Upper Marlboro, Md.

RB Jarett Hunter Jr. Howard Mineral, Va.

RB Marquis Gillis R-Fr. Delaware State Milford, Del.

WR E.J. Hicks* R-Sr. North Carolina Central Rolesville, N.C.

WR Devin Smith* So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C.

WR Da’Quan Felton R-So. Norfolk State Portsmouth, Va.

TE Tyler Barnes Sr. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C.

C Deshawn Ingram Sr. Howard Detroit, Mich.

OL Darius Fox So. Howard Washington, D.C.

OL Sam Pearson Sr. Delaware State Washington, D.C.

OL Cam Johnson R-So. South Carolina State Irmo, S.C.

OL Chris Anthony Gr. Morgan State Massillon, Ohio

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

DL Darrian Brokenburr Sr. Howard Manassas, Va.

DL Jared Kirksey So. South Carolina State Clemson, S.C.

DL Jaden Taylor R-So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C.

DL Colby Warrior R-Sr. North Carolina Central Fayetteville, Ga.

LB Marquis Hall R-Sr. Norfolk State Woodbridge, Va.

LB Aaron Smith So. South Carolina State Manning, S.C.

LB Jaki Brevard So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C.

DB Manny Smith R-Jr. North Carolina Central Laurel Hill, N.C.

DB Zion Keith Gr. South Carolina State Florence, S.C.

DB Robert Jones III So. Howard Fairwood, Md.

DB R.J. Coles R-Jr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va.

P Dyson Roberts So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C.

PK Nathan Wilson Fr. Delaware State Salem, N.J.

RS Ian Wheeler Sr. Howard Houston, Tex.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

QB C.J. Henry R-Fr. Delaware State Newark, Del.

RB J’Mari Taylor So. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C.

RB Eden James Fr. Howard Port St. Lucie, Fla.

WR Jerrish Halsey Sr. Delaware State Rahway, N.J.

WR Kasey Hawthorne Jr. Howard Sebring, Fla.

TE Khalil Ellis R-Jr. South Carolina State Rock Hill, S.C.

C Eric Brown, Jr. So. South Carolina State Hartsville, S.C.

OL Isaiah Cook So. Delaware State Willingboro, N.J.

OL Marvin Atuatasi Jr. Morgan State Leone, American Samoa

OL Vincent Byrd, Jr.* Fr. Norfolk State Stafford, Va.

OL Lamar Robinson* Fr. Norfolk State Alexandria, Va.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown

DL Anthony Blume R-So. Norfolk State Edgewood, Md.

DL Amadeu Vital R-Jr. Norfolk State Silver Springs, Md.

DL Octaveon Minter So. South Carolina State Chester, S.C.

DL Christian Smith So. North Carolina Central Jacksonville, N.C.

LB Lawrence Richardson Jr. Morgan State Philadelphia, Pa.

LB Maurio Goings R-So. Delaware State New Market, Md.

LB Christian White Sr. Howard Highland Springs, Va.

DB Jawain Granger R-Sr. Delaware State New Castle, Del.

DB Joseph White R-Jr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va.

DB Jayden Wooden Sr. Morgan State Peoria, Ariz.

DB Carlvainsky Decius So. Morgan State New Carrollton, Md.

P Phillip Richards Gr. Howard Melbourne, Australia

PK Gavyn Zimmerman So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C.

RS Brandon Codrington Jr. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.

