Bulldogs Place Five on All-SoCon Football Teams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel football team had five players selected to the 2022 All-Southern Teams selected by the league’s head coaches and media members.

Offensive lineman Tereis Drayton, linebacker Hasan Black and long snapper Steele Judy were second-team selections by the coaches and media. Kicker Colby Kintner was a second-team selection by the head coaches, while defensive back Dominick Poole was a second-team selection by the media.

Drayton was a mainstay along the offensive front all season, helping the Bulldogs to lead the conference, and rank in the Top-10 nationally, in rushing yards per game. The team captain started all 11 games this season, and 33 games over the past three seasons.

Black was the leader of the Bulldog defense as he led the team in tackles (81), tackles-for-loss (10.5) and sacks (4.0). His numbers ranked in the Top-10 in the SoCon in all three categories. He posted at least six tackles in nine of the 11 games, including a season-high 11 stops against Wofford.

Judy played a big role in special teams all season, serving as the long snapper on all field goals and extra points. The HERO Sports Preseason All-American did not have a bad snap all season and recovered a fumble in the season opener at Campbell.

Kintner had his best season as a Bulldog as he went 9-for-11 on field goals and 22-for-23 on extra points. In the game against Samford, Kintner hit on a school-record 56-yard field goal in the first half. The kick was just one yard shy of the conference record. He also averaged 52.9 yards on 37 kickoffs, with seven touchbakcs.

Poole continued his strong play at corner as he finished the year with 48 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Last year’s SoCon Freshman of the Year by the media intercepted a pair of passes in the Bulldogs road victory over Western Carolina. He also forced a pair of fumbles, recovering one, in the win against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

