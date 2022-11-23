Charleston Southern Football Lands Nine on All-Conference Lists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nine Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2022 Big South Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

Linebacker Garrett Sayegh, defensive back Kamron Smith and punter David Gelb all earned All-Conference First Team recognition. Running Back JD Moore, wide receiver Seth Anderson, also tabbed Offensive Freshman of the Year, wide receiver Vinson Davis III, defensive lineman Anton Williams, defensive back Hombre Kennedy, also named to Academic All-Conference List, and defensive back Jamel Johnson all received Second Team honors.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the young men who received all conference recognition today,” said Interim Head Coach Zane Vance. “They are incessant workers and represent what’s right about college football. They reflect our culture at Charleston Southern, and we could not be happier for them. The honors placed upon them today were earned, not given, and we congratulate them all.

Sayegh led the Charleston Southern defense with 101 total stops on the year, finishing second in the Big South and recorded 10+ tackles three different times this year: Campbell (16), Kennesaw State (17) and NC A&T (13) while 11 of the 17 tackles in the Kennesaw State contest were recorded as solo stops. Sayegh’s lone sack on the year came in the Campbell contest and his interception came against Furman. Recorded multiple TFLs against Campbell (2.5), Bryant (3.0), Gardner-Webb (1.5) and NC A&T (2.0), with the three against Bryant standing as the season high.

Smith started in all 10 contests for Charleston Southern in his sophomore campaign and had a career-day against Furman early in the year, amassing five pass breakups to go along with an assisted TFL and three total tackles. Smith recorded at least five tackles in five of the first six games for CSU, including a season-high six stop against Bryant and stood as one of 11 guys to force a turnover on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Gelb was a difference-maker all season long, controlling the opponent’s starting field position while collecting 2,993 yards in just 66 punts. Gelb’s 44.7 average yards per punt is over three yards better than the next closest kicker. Gelb kicked a 77-yard punt early in the year against Furman and recorded at least one punt that traveled over 50 yards in all 10 contests this season and had an astounding 22 kicks travel at least 50 yards all season, averaging just under 50 yards per kick. Gelb now holds school records in longest punt (77) and largest punt average (44.7) as well as second in single-game longest punt average (50.71).

Moore amassed two 100-yards games in the backfield in 2022, 122 yards against Furman and 108 yards against Gardner-Webb and scored touchdowns on the ground in five of the 10 contests for CSU. Moore scored twice in the home finale against Robert Morris, capping off five-straight games with a rushing touchdown. His longest rush equaled 88 yards in the Gardner-Webb game, as well as his longest reception out of the backfield at 18 yards.

Anderson was named a Finalist of the Jerry Rice Award Watch List, scoring touchdowns in six of the 10 games for a talented group of CSU receivers. His biggest game of the year came in the opener as Anderson collected 131 yards and two scores against Western Carolina while he recorded receptions of 40+ yards in four different games, the longest coming against Robert Morris back in early November.

Davis III caught the longest touchdown pass in Big South history with a 97-yard house call at home against Furman as he scored touchdowns in four of the 10 games for a talented group of CSU receivers. Davis III amassed over 100 yards in the contest with Furman, also collecting a score and featured as the kick and punt return specialist all season.

Williams Recorded five tackles against Power-5 opponent NC State early in the season and a season-high six stops against Bryant. Williams also recorded multiple TFLs two times this season, the first coming against Bryant before two more against Robert Morris.

Kennedy shined in a road contest at Campbell, recording a season-high 11 stops while starting all 10 games for Charleston Southern and collected at least five tackles in eight of those starts. Kennedy was all over the place in the Gardner-Webb game, amassing four solo tackles as well as three pass breakups. The defensive back was also named to the Academic All-Conference list for the second-straight season.

Johnson started in all eight of his appearances this season, having a career day in the season finale at NC A&T with two late picks in the second half. Johnson led the Charleston Southern defense with four defensive takeaways, two coming against NC A&T as well as one against Eastern Kentucky and one against Furman in back-to-back games. Johnson recorded four tackles two times this season, the first time coming on the road at Eastern Kentucky before the later at Campbell.

2022 BIG SOUTH FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB - Bailey Fisher, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB - Bhayshul Tuten, Soph., North Carolina A&T

RB - Narii Gaither, Jr., Gardner-Webb

WR - TJ Luther, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

WR - Cutrell Haywood, Gr., Gardner-Webb

WR - Landon Ruggieri, Soph., Bryant

TE - Julian Hill, Sr., Campbell

OL - Gabe Thompson, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

OL - Clayton Frady, Jr., Gardner-Webb

OL - Tairiq Stewart, Sr., North Carolina A&T

OL - Dacquari Wilson, Gr., North Carolina A&T

OL - Mike Edwards, R-Sr., Campbell

DEFENSE

DL - Ty French, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DL - Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant

DL - Devin Harrell, Gr., North Carolina A&T

DL - Jermaine McDaniel Jr., R-Sr., North Carolina A&T

LB - Joe Andreessen, Sr., Bryant

LB - Garrett Sayegh, Gr., Charleston Southern

LB - William McRainey, Jr., Gardner-Webb

LB - Tyquan King, Soph., North Carolina A&T

DB - Karon Prunty, R-Soph., North Carolina A&T

DB - Raequan Ousley, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb

DB - Jamari Brown, Sr., Gardner-Webb

DB - Kamron Smith, Soph., Charleston Southern

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Ethan Gettman, Soph., Bryant

P - David Gelb, Gr., Charleston Southern

LS - Jackson Hayes, Gr., Campbell

KR - Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

PR - Josh McNeely, R-Sr., Campbell

SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB - Zevi Eckhaus, Soph., Bryant

RB - JD Moore, R-Soph., Charleston Southern

RB - Bryant Barr, Gr., Campbell

WR - Zach Leslie, Gr., North Carolina A&T

WR - Seth Anderson, Fr., Charleston Southern

WR - Vinson Davis III, Fr., Charleston Southern

TE - Jihad Edmond, Sr., Bryant

OL - Ricky Lee III, Gr., North Carolina A&T

OL - Isaiah Burch, Gr., Campbell

OL - Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant

OL - Korion Sharpe, Soph., North Carolina A&T

OL - Cesar Minarro, R-Soph., North Carolina A&T

DEFENSE

DL - Brevin Allen, R-Sr., Campbell

DL - Anton Williams, Gr., Charleston Southern

DL - Janathian Turner, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

DL - Josh Johnson, R-Sr., Campbell

LB - Jacob Roberts, Jr., North Carolina A&T

LB - Ryan Saddler, Sr., Bryant

LB - CJ Tillman, Soph., Campbell

LB - Joe Casale, R-Jr., Robert Morris

DB - Hombre Kennedy, Gr., Charleston Southern

DB - Jamel Johnson, Fr., Charleston Southern

DB - Sydney Audiger, Gr., Robert Morris

DB - AJ Thomas, Sr., Gardner-Webb

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Caleb Dowden, Gr., Campbell

P - Corey Petersen, Gr., Campbell

LS - Jamie Wilson, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb

KR - Taymon Cooke, R-Jr., North Carolina A&T

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Ryan Saddler, LB, Sr., Bryant

Keshawn Thompson, LB, Gr., Campbell

Hombre Kennedy, DB, Gr., Charleston Southern

William McRainey, LB, Jr., Gardner-Webb

Nathaniel Spindle, DB, Soph., North Carolina A&T

Hayden Baron, OL, Jr., Robert Morris

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bailey Fisher, QB, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ty French, DL, Jr., Gardner-Webb

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Frederick, KR, Sr., Bryant

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Seth Anderson, WR, Fr., Charleston Southern

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Ty Anderson, LB, Fr., Gardner-Webb

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tre Lamb, Gardner-Webb

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

William McRainey, LB, Jr., Gardner-Webb

