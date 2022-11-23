CofC’s Larson Named Co-CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston graduate student Ryan Larson has been named the CAA Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week after earning MVP honors at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

The Cougars earned a thrilling 77-75 victory in the championship over defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon in TD Arena to close out a 3-0 weekend at the ESPN MTE.

The guard from Minnesota was in double figures in all three wins with 21 points in the victory over Davidson. It was part of a 4-0 week for Charleston, which defeated two defending conference champions (Richmond, Virginia Tech) during the week in addition to an opening night victory over a third (Chattanooga). He average 53% from the field and 50% from three point range during the tournament.

So far this season, Larson is shooting 46% from the field while averaging 3.2 assists per game. He currently ranks ninth in the league in assists per game.

The Cougars return to action at home on Wednesday when Kent State travels to TD Arena for more non-conference action. Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

