Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last.

They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.

Telling stories of bullets popping tires, shattering flower pots and whizzing through rocking chairs and drywall, concerned citizens say they’ve had enough. The problem, they say, lies in the jurisdiction. They claim both the Yemassee Police Department and the Hampton County Sherriff’s Office told them nothing can be done because the gun range where the bullets are shot from is inside the Yemassee town limits, but the properties where the bullets land is outside of the town limits in an unincorporated portion of Hampton County.

A freshly filed lawsuit on behalf of 12 Lowcountry residents is now demanding the Maltese Arms Shooting Club pay up and pack up, to put an end to what the lawsuit calls the “dangerous activity” once and for all.

A representative from the gun range says they’ve done everything they can, but the community still isn’t satisfied.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This full story will be uploaded and available to stream on the Live 5 News app on Friday night. The story will air in its entirety on Monday on Live 5 News at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.