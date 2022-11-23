SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range

Several residents who live near the town of Yemassee say their property has been getting shot...
Several residents who live near the town of Yemassee say their property has been getting shot into since the a gun range was established in 2017.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last.

They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.

Telling stories of bullets popping tires, shattering flower pots and whizzing through rocking chairs and drywall, concerned citizens say they’ve had enough. The problem, they say, lies in the jurisdiction. They claim both the Yemassee Police Department and the Hampton County Sherriff’s Office told them nothing can be done because the gun range where the bullets are shot from is inside the Yemassee town limits, but the properties where the bullets land is outside of the town limits in an unincorporated portion of Hampton County.

A freshly filed lawsuit on behalf of 12 Lowcountry residents is now demanding the Maltese Arms Shooting Club pay up and pack up, to put an end to what the lawsuit calls the “dangerous activity” once and for all.

A representative from the gun range says they’ve done everything they can, but the community still isn’t satisfied.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This full story will be uploaded and available to stream on the Live 5 News app on Friday night. The story will air in its entirety on Monday on Live 5 News at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person...
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. in eastbound I-26 near the merge with I-526. This grainy...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person...
1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges