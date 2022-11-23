Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday.
Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said.
Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling south on the roadway.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
