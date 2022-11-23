SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday.

Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said.

Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling south on the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

