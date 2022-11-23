FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are responding to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 just before the merge with I-526.
The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. near mile marker 211, about a mile before the merge.
Two left lanes are closed. There was a 3-mile backup as of shortly after noon.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.
