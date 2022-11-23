SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘H is for Hiring’ campaign aims to fill SC’s open hospital jobs

A billboard for the “H is for Hiring” campaign pictured in Columbia on Nov. 22, 2022.
A billboard for the “H is for Hiring” campaign pictured in Columbia on Nov. 22, 2022.(Live 5)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new campaign is underway to fill thousands of open jobs in South Carolina hospitals, and it starts by trying to grab the attention of travelers during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

The South Carolina Hospital Association just kicked off its “H is for Hiring” campaign, which will run through at least the end of next year.

Through it, the association is looking to bring more attention to available positions at hospitals in South Carolina and direct applicants to them.

“We are a large employer — in many cases, one of the largest employers in each county, and we have tons of jobs that are available,” SCHA Vice President of Workforce and Member Engagement Lara Hewitt said.

Billboards with the familiar “H” symbol that informs people where hospitals are have been put up around the state as South Carolinians visit their loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday. They advertise, “Great Pay. Great Career. Great Life,” and direct people to the campaign’s website, where they can find jobs near them and learn more about the industry.

SCHA said it will also be spreading the word through social media and other outdoor ads, including signage in Death Valley on Saturday for the Carolina-Clemson game.

According to Hewitt, hospitals are looking for everyone, from current healthcare workers to people switching careers to students considering the industry.

The American Hospital Association reports around 9,000 jobs are open in South Carolina hospitals and health systems, mainly in nursing.

Hewitt said they want to make sure people are aware of those jobs as well as the lesser-known jobs in the field that are just as critical to fill.

“At some point in time in our lives, we’re all going to be consumers of healthcare,” she said. “We want to do everything that we can to make sure that people who have a heart and a passion for people in for service know that these career pathways exist and that they choose to go in them and that they have the support along the way to be successful so that our hospitals will be staffed well into the future to take care of all of our loved ones.”

Hewitt said the vacancies can be chalked up to multiple causes.

“During the pandemic, we had a lot of people who retired early who maybe chose other sites of employment, but we also — the demand continues to grow because coming out of COVID, there’s a lot of people who didn’t get the services they need, so now they’re coming in and there’s an increased need for their services, which means there’s an increased need for all those individuals providing those services,” she said.

The hospital association said next year, it plans to incorporate new educational, student aid, and workplace initiatives, including bringing this campaign to schools.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

This photo from Sept. 30 shows a downed Oak tree that struck a North Charleston home during...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving...
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays