More clouds than sun and a few showers through Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A passing disturbance will bring us a cloudy start to our Wednesday with the chance of a few passing showers.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Morning Showers. High 66.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

