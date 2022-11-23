SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Myrtle Beach police seek information after adult dog, 2 puppies found dead in dumpster

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an adult dog and two puppies were found dead in a dumpster.

Myrtle Beach animal control officers were called on Nov. 15 to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for an animal cruelty report.

Officers said they found an adult female pitbull and two puppies dead in a plastic tub inside a dumpster.

Veterinary staff with the Grand Strand Humane Society said the adult, medium-sized black and brown female pitbull had cropped ears and believes she was between one and three years old. The veterinary staff believes she died of starvation.

They also estimate that the puppies were about eight weeks old. Officials believe the puppies drowned.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information on the dogs or the owner to come forward and contact the animal control unit at animalcontrol@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or 843-918-1331

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Officials say the suspect robbed the store using a silver and black semi-auto handgun.
Authorities looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Latest News

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
A CPD officer is recovering after being assaulted during Thanksgiving traffic.
VIDEO: Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault, bond set for suspect
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley