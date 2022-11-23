SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs’ Williams Wins Rawlings Gold Glove® as Best Defensive Shortstop in MiLB

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - Minor League Baseball ™ and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. announced on Tuesday that Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Carson Williams was named a 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove® recipient for his defensive excellence at the position. Williams is the first RiverDogs player to receive the honor.

Winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball’s top defensive players, during the 2023 season.

Williams handled 401 total chances, helped turn 59 double plays and finished with 252 assists in 108 games in the Holy City. The 19-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (28th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, California.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots as Cal Poly guard Oumou Toure (24) defends in...
Top-ranked South Carolina rolls to 79-36 win over Cal Poly
The Citadel Football
Bulldogs Place Five on All-SoCon Football Teams
South Carolina State Football
14 Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Postseason Honors
Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern Football Lands Nine on All-Conference Lists
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots between Maryland's Faith Masonius, left, and Abby Meyers...
USC’s Boston Grabs SEC Player of the Week Honors