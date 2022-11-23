SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Top-ranked South Carolina rolls to 79-36 win over Cal Poly

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots as Cal Poly guard Oumou Toure (24) defends in...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots as Cal Poly guard Oumou Toure (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, San Luis Obispo, Calif.((AP Photo/Nic Coury))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night.

Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.

The Gamecocks (5-0), coming off a 76-71 overtime victory at second-ranked Stanford Sunday, led throughout. Laeticia Amihere was the leading scorer off the bench with 13 points, Zia Cooke added 11 and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Annika Shah led Cal Poly with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs were 8 of 55 from the field before making four of their last five.

South Carolina, which was 39 of 63 from the field, scored the first 14 points and made six of its first nine shots before Natalia Ackerman’s layup with 31 seconds remaining got Cal Poly on the scoreboard.

The Mustangs played well in the second quarter and closed the first half with a 7-2 run to trail 33-17 at halftime. But the Gamecocks began the third quarter with a 15-4 run that included five points from Cooke and four by Boston.

South Carolina had an 8-minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters where it scored 24 straight points.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The only thing that Coach Dawn Staley might not be happy about is free throws, where the Gamecocks were 4 of 12.

Cal Poly: The Mustangs have had a tough non-conference stretch to start the season. Besides hosting the nation’s top-ranked team, they have had road games against Stanford and UCLA.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Return home to face Hampton on Sunday.

Cal Poly: Hosts Sacramento State on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

The Citadel Football
Bulldogs Place Five on All-SoCon Football Teams
South Carolina State Football
14 Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Postseason Honors
Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern Football Lands Nine on All-Conference Lists
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots between Maryland's Faith Masonius, left, and Abby Meyers...
USC’s Boston Grabs SEC Player of the Week Honors