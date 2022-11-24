SC Lottery
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley

The puppy is suffering from second and third degree burns from an unknown source.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog.

The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments at 1385 Ashley River Rd. An officer took the dog to an emergency clinic where he was stabilized and transferred to the Charleston Animal Society.

The puppy is suffering from second and third degree burns from an unknown source.

If you would like to donate to help the dog, click here.

