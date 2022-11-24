SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case

Jessica Marie Peebles, 29
Jessica Marie Peebles, 29(SCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child.

Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.

SCSO said an arrest warrant has been issued for kidnapping and additional court orders were issued related to custody. SCSO said the child is listed as missing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting
The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. in eastbound I-26 near the merge with I-526. This grainy...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge

Latest News

Jenkins, a lifelong chef, said she has always wanted to help the less fortunate since she was...
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the...
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday