Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Ash scored 19 points as The Citadel beat New Orleans 72-65 on Wednesday.

Ash added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). David Maynard scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. AJ Smith added 10 points.

The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 13 points, four assists and two steals for New Orleans. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

