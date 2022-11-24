Authorities looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect in a second armed robbery in Ladson.

Deputies were called to the Family Dollar at 113 College Park Rd. on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Officials say the suspect robbed the store using a silver and black semi-auto handgun.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this is the same suspect who robbed the BP gas station on Highway 78 on Nov. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

