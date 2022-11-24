SC Lottery
Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in a Nov. 13 shooting.
By Steven Ardary and Anna Harris
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in a Nov. 13 shooting.

Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting when another student opened fire onboard a bus returning from a Nov. 13 field trip.

The community joined Davis’s family on Woodland High School football field to remember their classmate, friend and football star

Davis’s family held a vigil for him Sunday night in his hometown of Ridgeville.

Along with Davis, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were also killed in the shooting. Two others were wounded in the shooting, including another football player.

The final two games of the school’s football season were canceled in the wake of the shooting.

He will officially be laid to rest next Wednesday in North Charleston, but tonight the community joined his family to remember their classmate, friend and football star.

The celebration of Davis’s life will be on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the ballrooms at the North Charleston Convention Center.

The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was captured after a manhunt ended with him being captured outside of Richmond, Va. He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

