SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson Wednesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Street near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to an earlier shooting on same street

Knapp said deputies had responded to an earlier shooting on Garwood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning where multiple gunshots were fired and hit an occupied home.

“No one was injured in that shooting, and the victims had declined to cooperate with investigators,” Knapp said.

Knapp said no arrests have been made and detectives are working to determine if there is a connection between the incidents.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. in eastbound I-26 near the merge with I-526. This grainy...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person...
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
Officials from the Charleston International Airport said they’re expecting an unprecedented...
Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’