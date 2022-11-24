SC Lottery
Eureka native celebrates 106 birthday this Thanksgiving

Anna McCloud, 106
By 25 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EUREKA (25 News Now) - Turkey is the highlight of Thanksgiving meals for most, but for one Eureka woman it’s cake. Anna McCloud is celebrating her 106 birthday this Thanksgiving.

McCloud lives in Eureka and is a proud native. As she reflects on her life so far, McCloud highlights her best memories as the day she got married and bought her first home.

McCloud believed she would always live a long life after she beat the Spanish Flu as a toddler.

“I just think the fact that I got through that (Spanish Flu) flu showed that I had good blood, a good heart and lots of good cooking from my mom,” said McCloud.

McCloud plans to spend her day celebrating with loved ones.

