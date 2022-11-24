Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced.
On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location.
Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon when WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed near I-77 in south Charlotte.
