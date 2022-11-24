SC Lottery
Happy Thanksgiving! Rain chance increases over the next couple day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy Thanksgiving! We’re starting out with a few spotty showers this morning and that can be expected through the day. Most of the day will be dry with more clouds than sunshine. Peeks of sun should warm the temps into the upper 60s by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain will continue tonight before a better rain chance arrives Friday morning. If you have plans to head out shopping tomorrow, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible both tomorrow morning and afternoon. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Likely. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 73.

