‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach community is coming together to support a family after a child was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Donald Graham, the city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the child died after being hit by a truck.

Neighbors throughout the Timber Ridge Village community were left shaken up.

“Kind of feel jittery, it ain’t a good feeling, I can tell you,” said neighbor, Benjamin Floyd. “It’s really a bad feeling that that happened.”

Floyd recalls coming home Tuesday afternoon with streets filled with flashing lights from first responders.

He said his neighbor approached him crying.

“I knew something bad had happened, but I just didn’t know what it was at the time, and it kept me awake all night almost,” said Floyd. Cause I saw it but I didn’t realize that’s what it was until she told me.”

Neighbors said although everyone may not know each other, they always come together, and many are now left without words.

As of now, the community has lowered a flag at half-staff in memory of the child.

As a grandfather of five, Floyd said this loss hits close to home.

“You don’t ever know, you don’t ever know what’s going to happen, but I feel sorry for what happened up there, that’s really sad.”

At this time details surrounding the child’s death are still limited.

The Timber Ridge Village community plans to collect money to donate to the family in days to come.

Stay with WMBF News for more updates.

