SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving.

Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years.

Loise Goodman has spent the past 15 years volunteering at the event to help bring the community together.

“It’s really about serving the community and watching the community respond. To be able to come in and feel the love and sit at a table and have a meal with a new family,” Goodman said.

The church started cooking 1,000 pounds of turkey and all of the fixings on Monday.

Then on Thanksgiving, Goodman and over 200 other volunteers helped give out the turkey and delicious side dishes.

Pastor Steve Fairchild said events like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“This year is an incredible year where we have over 200 volunteers that signed up and we have seven churches that are working together for the community to pull this thing off,” Fairchild said.

Goodman said being able to give the gift of community to others is what keeps her coming to Low County Community Church.

“There’s no words to describe when you give to others,” said Goodman. “It’s not about being a taker, but about being a giver. That’s how I feel, that’s how my husband feels, and that’s why we work on this so diligently. It’s because it’s all about giving and watching all of these people enjoy a meal.”

Goodman said any leftovers will be donated to local organizations or eaten by the over 200 people who volunteered.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
Turn 90 provides opportunities for men after leaving prison.
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One80 Place holding 'Turkey and a $20' event