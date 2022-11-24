‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving.

Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years.

Loise Goodman has spent the past 15 years volunteering at the event to help bring the community together.

“It’s really about serving the community and watching the community respond. To be able to come in and feel the love and sit at a table and have a meal with a new family,” Goodman said.

The church started cooking 1,000 pounds of turkey and all of the fixings on Monday.

Then on Thanksgiving, Goodman and over 200 other volunteers helped give out the turkey and delicious side dishes.

Pastor Steve Fairchild said events like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“This year is an incredible year where we have over 200 volunteers that signed up and we have seven churches that are working together for the community to pull this thing off,” Fairchild said.

Goodman said being able to give the gift of community to others is what keeps her coming to Low County Community Church.

“There’s no words to describe when you give to others,” said Goodman. “It’s not about being a taker, but about being a giver. That’s how I feel, that’s how my husband feels, and that’s why we work on this so diligently. It’s because it’s all about giving and watching all of these people enjoy a meal.”

Goodman said any leftovers will be donated to local organizations or eaten by the over 200 people who volunteered.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.