Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.

After being in business for over 20 years, Platt relocated his brick-and-mortar business to a mobile barbershop unit.

“I believe that the Lord put this in my heart to be able to do this business like this, so I can serve everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are, I can cut your hair,” Platt said.

