Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston

Jenkins, a lifelong chef, said she has always wanted to help the less fortunate since she was...
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service.

Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the less fortunate at the Liberty Mall parking lot off Rivers Avenue on Thanksgiving.

“I wanted to give thanks. Why not on this day?” she said.

Jenkins, a lifelong chef, said she has always wanted to help the less fortunate since she was young.

“You know, it just filled my heart to see people on the street and see that they had less than me,” Jenkins said. “I would cry. If my parents was driving, and I was in the car seat, I would cry. Like, ‘We gotta turn around and give them some food, give them some clothes.’”

Jenkins said she had enough food at the Thursday morning giveaway to serve over 100 people. She served a variety of entrees, like Salisbury steak, and sides like white rice and green beans.

She arrived just before 8 a.m. and started serving around 9 a.m. The giveaway ran until 12 p.m.

“I don’t care how they got where they at,” Jenkins said. “That’s not of my business, but what I can control is what I can do for them, which is feed them, help them with a coat or help them with a blanket.”

People who were fed say they’re grateful Jenkins donated her time and effort to help them out.

“That’s how God want her to do it – give back what she receives – and God will favor her, her business and God will favor her in every area in her life,” food recipient Arthur Lee Rock said.

Jenkins said these giveaways are also part of a promise she made her to mother before she passed away in 2020.

“I always told her, ‘Once I get a food trailer, I’m going to go out and feed the less fortunate,’ because I had a big heart for them,” she said. “When I was younger, I would see them on the street, and I know they had less than me. I didn’t understand it then, but I understood it now as an adult. I was like, ‘Once I get older, I’ll go out and feed them as much as I can,’ so I just wanted to give back to them, make sure they had a hot meal.”

“She was a God-fearing woman, so she would probably be shouting and jumping for joy,” Jenkins said about her mother. “She would be out here serving, as well, and you know loving on people.”

Jenkins said her brother purchased the clothing and shoes to give away to the less fortunate, and that giveaways like this are usually done out-of-pocket.

