Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

Coastal Carolina's Josh Uduje, right, knocks the ball away from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston,...
Coastal Carolina's Josh Uduje, right, knocks the ball away from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night.

Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has 15 steals in the last three games and 19 this season. Kobe Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri (6-0).

Hodge hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Tigers a 14-4 lead about 5 minutes into the game and Coastal Carolina (2-2) trailed the rest of the way. Mosley either scored or assisted on every basket in a 15-0 run that made it 31-11 with 6:59 to go in the first half.

Linton Brown scored 13 points and Jomaru Brown added 12 for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina shot 25% (15 of 61), including 6 of 23 (26%) from 3-point range, and committed 27 turnovers, which the Tigers converted into 32 points. Missouri, which went into the game averaging 13.0 steals per game (No. 2 nationally), tied its season high with 16.

Missouri had 27 assists on 35 made field goals and has recorded at least 20 assists in each game this season.

Nick Honor scored nine points for the Tigers, giving the graduate transfer from Clemson 1,002 for his career.

Coastal Carolina went into the game averaging 95.0 points per game (No. 7 nationally) on 56.7% shooting (No. 2) and 13.3 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina returns home to play South Dakota on Saturday

Missouri plays the last of seven consecutive home games to open its season Saturday against Houston Christian

