North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday.

Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix, mashed potatoes and a “If you see something, say something,” letter to promote public safety in the community.

Along with the giveaway, officers distributed adult pants and shirts, diapers and children’s clothing to all who arrived. Along with organizers and the Dunlap Foundation, Police Chief Burgess says their duty is to serve first then protect the community.

“You can be the best at anything in the world but the best among us is the servant,” Burgess says. “Anybody can be great if they can serve and that’s what it’s all about—serving and leadership. And that’s what we’re trying to inspire here.”

Executive Director Louis Smith said conversations about starting the event came before COVID-19. Smith, along with the partners, saw a need in the community and came together to fill it. He said through these partnerships the growth of the event has continued throughout the years.

Carlos Dunlap’s mother, Dr. Diana Ross Jackson, who’s the executive director of the foundation, says this was a great opportunity to give back to the North Charleston community.

“But it’s not about us. And this is not about the foundation or whatever we’re doing, it’s about giving back, helping people,” Jackson said. “So, we can’t put ourselves in it. We have to get ourselves out of it and think about what we’re doing and how we can help someone else.”

Partners of the event went on to say they’re proud the event has grown and they will continue to support the needs of the community.

