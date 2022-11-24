SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The announcement allows residents and others to apply for relief money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Ian struck South Carolina around Georgetown on Sept. 30 after causing extensive damage as a much stronger storm in southwest Florida.

Seventeen homes were destroyed and 232 suffered major damage in the storm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Ian also damaged or destroyed several piers, took down numerous trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. in eastbound I-26 near the merge with I-526. This grainy...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Thursday.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
President Joe Biden, center, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson,...
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders