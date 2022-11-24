SC Lottery
Spartanburg Co. employee dies after being trapped between trash container and wall

Death investigation in Spartanburg Co.
Death investigation in Spartanburg Co.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they’re investigating after a Spartanburg County employee died at the Valley Falls recycling collection center.

Officials said they responded to the center on Wednesday afternoon and found the victim trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Harrison Cooper from Spartanburg. They also confirmed that he is a Spartanburg County employee.

According to officials, a forensic exam will happen on Friday.

Spartanburg County shared that the collection center closed early Wednesday and will remain closed through the weekend.

The Coroner’s Office said they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). They added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

