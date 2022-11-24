VIDEO: Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault, bond set for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during Thanksgiving traffic was granted bond Friday.

Stanley Jamal Howell was granted a $50,000 surety bond. Howell is charged with littering, public disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

According to the Columbia Police Department, a uniformed CPD officer is recovering after being assaulted in the middle of traffic on Devine Street.

The officer was headed to an off-duty security assignment when he was assaulted by a 27-year-old suspect.

Officials say around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Stanley J. Howell allegedly threw a plastic bottle at the officer’s patrol car while at a traffic light.

Investigators say the CPD officer got out of the marked patrol car because he believed the suspect needed help and got attacked by the suspect.

During the altercation, the officer tased Howell. The suspect was treated at the scene by EMS before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

While being interviewed by a supervisor regarding the incident, the suspect admitted to his part in the incident.

Howell is charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.