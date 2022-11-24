SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.

Reese, a retriever/Labrador mix, is eight months old. The shelter says she came to Hallie Hill at five months old from a litter at an overcrowded shelter. She’s a happy and exuberant little girl who is ready to learn. Reese is at a wonderful age where she will learn quickly through positive reinforcement, praising and rewarding desired behaviors and ignoring unwanted behaviors.

For more information on the adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, click here.

