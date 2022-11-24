SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wake Forest routs winless South Carolina State 105-71

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at the Jamaica Classic Championship on Sunday. The Demon Deacons shot 68% (36 of 53) from the floor and made 24 of 31 free throws against South Carolina State.

Damari Monsanto scored 16 points and Bobi Klintman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest. Tyree Appleby added 13 points, and Matthew Marsh and Jao Ituka had 10 apiece.

Lesown Hallums scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-6), which also had six score in double figures.

Hildreth, Monsanto and Appleby combined for 37 of Wake Forest’s 51 first-half points in building a 24-point lead. Monsanto and Appleby each made three 3-pointers in the half, and the pair finished 7 of 12 from long range.

The Bulldogs pulled within 18 points with 12:30 to play but didn’t get closer. Monsanto later capped a 22-7 run with a dunk that stretched the lead to 33 points with 6:10 remaining.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. in eastbound I-26 near the merge with I-526. This grainy...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person...
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC escapes with win over Kent State
VIDEO: CofC escapes with win over Kent State
The community joined Davis’s family on Woodland High School football field to remember their...
Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: School hosts vigil for slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
Larson’s 16 lead CofC over Kent State 74-72