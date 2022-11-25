The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays.

The Coburg Cow has finally made her return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and she’s ready for Christmas!

Bessie’s spots are now red and green, and she has a holiday wreath around her neck to match.

The Coburg Cow can be seen posing with a carton of eggnog.

The historic landmark can be found at 901 Savannah Hwy in West Ashley.

Coburg was the largest independent dairy in the state before it was bought out by Borden Dairy more than 10 years ago.

