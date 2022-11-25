Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season.

The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels.

“We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but the reality is that we are just not adopting dogs as fast as we are intaking them,” April Howard Director of Operations for the shelter said. “We should not be this full this time of year. We know many of these pets are someone’s. We are urgently asking fosters to step up in this time of need and be the animal’s voice.”

Right now, the shelter has over 20 animals that are on a microchip hold, which means they are waiting for their owners to be found, the shelter said.

Adoption fees are set at $25, and reclaimed fees will be waived for anyone who is looking to pick up their lost pet.

“The community can support their local animal shelter the most right now by being a foster finder. If you find a lost pet, Dorchester Paws will help you with supplies until the owner is found.” Howard said.

Additionally, the shelter said they have multiple “highly stressed” dogs who “need to get out to the shelter immediately.”

If you’re interested in fostering, please email foster@dorchesterpaws.org or stop by the shelter Monday-Sunday 12-5 p.m.

