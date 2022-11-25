SC Lottery
JLo announces first album in 8 years

JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.” (TWITTER|@JLO, CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is returning to music with a new album that has a link to one of her past classics.

It’s called “This is Me … Now” and, according to a press release, it focuses on the journey the singer has made over the past 20 years.

It featured the big hit “Jenny From the Block” and a song for her then-fiance, Ben Affleck, called “Dear Ben.”

Affleck and Lopez later broke up but have since returned to each other and are now married.

The new album reflects that with a new song called “Dear Ben, pt. II.”

In a recent interview in Vogue magazine, Lopez said she’s not a tortured artist and, in spite of ups and downs in life, she makes her best music when she’s happy and full of love.

