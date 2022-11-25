SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

Community members gather in North Charleston to receive free coats, blankets and pillows to...
Community members gather in North Charleston to receive free coats, blankets and pillows to stay warm during the holiday season.(Aaron Comstock)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need.

The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers.

Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try to pass out survival items on a weekly or monthly basis, and stressed the importance of helping others year-round.

“We are trying to encourage people to realize that this is not something that we can just do every holiday, but this is an effort that we have done for the last seven years in the Lowcountry. It’s not something we do once every eight months,” he says.

After working with the homeless community for years, Comstock says the people he’s met in the community are considered friends.

“I think the most precious times are when someone comes to me and says, ‘hey, I don’t have a coat and I’m freezing,’ and I find that jacket and I give it to them, to see that smile and that elation; I guess that sense of hope or relief to know that now have something to actually put on and keep them warm,” Comstock says. “That’s what it’s all about to you know to get that sort of reaction and knowing that the what I gave to them was going to make them more comfortable and help them survive the night when it was getting cold.”

Uplift Charleston holds community events throughout the year, but their Christmas donation drive has started and ends on Dec. 18. Possible gift items include bus passes, fast food or coffee gift cards, hygiene items, socks, snacks or even a handmade Christmas card.

“There are people in our community not with their family, they’re out there, living on the streets,” Comstock says. “They don’t get a Christmas gift; so, we are continuing an effort to collect gifts so they might get something special or just a pair of socks or a backpack.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Frothy Beard, Holy City, Oak Road and Hobcaw Breweries.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury convicts ex-banker Russell Laffitte on 6 financial crime charges
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

After being in business for over 20 years, Platt relocated his brick-and-mortar business to a...
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
The new chairman of the Berkley County School District, Mac McQuillin, is giving his reasoning...
Berkeley Co. School Board Chairman releases 39-page statement on former superintendent’s termination
Jenkins, a lifelong chef, said she has always wanted to help the less fortunate since she was...
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mobile barbershop provides haircuts for the community