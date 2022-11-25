Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need.

The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers.

Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try to pass out survival items on a weekly or monthly basis, and stressed the importance of helping others year-round.

“We are trying to encourage people to realize that this is not something that we can just do every holiday, but this is an effort that we have done for the last seven years in the Lowcountry. It’s not something we do once every eight months,” he says.

After working with the homeless community for years, Comstock says the people he’s met in the community are considered friends.

“I think the most precious times are when someone comes to me and says, ‘hey, I don’t have a coat and I’m freezing,’ and I find that jacket and I give it to them, to see that smile and that elation; I guess that sense of hope or relief to know that now have something to actually put on and keep them warm,” Comstock says. “That’s what it’s all about to you know to get that sort of reaction and knowing that the what I gave to them was going to make them more comfortable and help them survive the night when it was getting cold.”

Uplift Charleston holds community events throughout the year, but their Christmas donation drive has started and ends on Dec. 18. Possible gift items include bus passes, fast food or coffee gift cards, hygiene items, socks, snacks or even a handmade Christmas card.

“There are people in our community not with their family, they’re out there, living on the streets,” Comstock says. “They don’t get a Christmas gift; so, we are continuing an effort to collect gifts so they might get something special or just a pair of socks or a backpack.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Frothy Beard, Holy City, Oak Road and Hobcaw Breweries.

