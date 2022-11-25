Lots of clouds and a few showers for Black Friday shoppers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a lot of clouds and a little rain from time to time on our Black Friday across the Lowcountry. A passing disturbance will move through the area bringing the best chance of scattered showers through the late afternoon hours. We’ll dry out this evening and overnight with slow clearing expected by Saturday morning. It will be cooler Saturday morning as we start to dry out with lows in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds may increase late in the day on Saturday as our next storm system quickly replaces the brief calm weather. The chance of rain will increase Saturday night and into Sunday. Scattered rain, and even an isolated thunderstorm, is possible through Sunday afternoon before dry air moves back in and takes the rain chance away. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be all sunshine with mild temperatures for early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 74.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

