Orangeburg authorities looking for missing child after mother found dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 5-year-old girl on Friday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, deputies found a deceased woman who had not been heard from since Nov. 1, Ravenell says.

Investigating deputies learned the woman had a child who wasn’t home at the time.

Anyone with information on the missing child or what happened leading up to deputies finding the woman, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.