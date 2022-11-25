SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg authorities looking for missing child after mother found dead

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg at 12 p.m. Thursday.(Orangeburg Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 5-year-old girl on Friday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, deputies found a deceased woman who had not been heard from since Nov. 1, Ravenell says.

Investigating deputies learned the woman had a child who wasn’t home at the time.

Anyone with information on the missing child or what happened leading up to deputies finding the woman, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Officials say the suspect robbed the store using a silver and black semi-auto handgun.
Authorities looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Latest News

Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season.
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays!
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas
The Coburg Cow has been spotted posing with a carton of Eggnog.
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas