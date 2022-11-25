Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door.

Police said, once they arrived, a man driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan took off at a high rate of speed and drove into the Ashley River.

Once in the River, the man cried out for help, but police said they were unable to locate him. It is unknown if the man is alive or dead.

Multiple boats were seen searching the water early Friday morning.

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office underwater water recovery team arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., tow trucks arrived on the scene and the car was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities are currently lifting a car out of the water @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/t4UhviUXIf — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) November 25, 2022

Police said they are unsure if the man who knocked on the door of the Airbnb is the same person who drove into the river.

