Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River

Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning.
Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River.

No further details were immediately available from the police.

A reporter on the scene says multiple boats could be seen searching the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

