Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving

Investigators said a cooking fire spread throughout the building on Thanksgiving.
Investigators said a cooking fire spread throughout the building on Thanksgiving.(Saluda Fire Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County.

Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.

Valley Proteins, LLC provides services for the collection, rendering, and recycling of supermarket waste and animal processing of fat, bone trimmings, and meat. It also provides restaurant-used cooking oil that is used across the country.

Downing said up to 60 first responders aided in containing the fire. They responded from Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, Aiken, Newberry, and Lexington Counties. The fire was contained by 5 p.m. but crews continued to investigate overnight and into Friday. Downing shared that the building had significant damage and drones were used to explore the interior.

