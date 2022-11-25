SC Lottery
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday.

According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin.

The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in the area that began nearly one year ago.

The area had been quiet over the past month with the last earthquake occurring in the area on Oct. 31.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division recently launched a tool for residents to guide them through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to prepare for them.

