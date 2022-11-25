Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

Jermaine Bunch died at the scene from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to an earlier shooting on same street

Knapp said deputies had responded to an earlier shooting on Garwood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning where multiple gunshots were fired and hit an occupied home.

“No one was injured in that shooting, and the victims had declined to cooperate with investigators,” Knapp said.

Knapp said no arrests have been made and detectives are working to determine if there is a connection between the incidents.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.

