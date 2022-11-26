Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry.

Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.

Jaime Morris, Tanger Outlets General Manager, shared that it was an early morning for the retail stores, but business was very steady throughout the day.

“We just know that we’re seeing a lot of shoppers in the center. Our parking lots have been nice and full with people coming and going throughout the day,” Morris said. “We just know that it’s been really strong for retailers and we’re seeing a lot of folks out and ready to be festive.”

She also added that people remained consistent and respectful while shopping. All stores remained busy, but Bath & Body works, Nike and Under Armor saw constant lines outside their doors.

A Veteran, Danyell Lynn, has been traveling to these outlets all the way from Charlotte for the past five years for the great deals, customer service, and the Veteran discount.

“You know, you can get a $685 purse from Michael Kors for $120. That’s a deal,” Lynn said. “I don’t know why you would want to wait and come down here another day. Get all you can get now, you’re your money, and spend it where there is Veterans support.”

Stores prepared their employees for different situations and the craziness that is Black Friday. Sunglass Hut employee, Shaniyah Williams, said that she had to learn patience ahead of Friday.

“Before coming in today, we were told to do what you always do and to be yourself. but then also at the same time, just make sure that you’re interacting with the customers,” Williams said.

Eight-year-old and 6-year-old sisters, Aria and Cali Smith, were excited to shop for their favorite toys ahead of the holiday season.

“I like to shop because I can get new things for different purposes,” Aria said. “I like to shop because I can spend time with my family,” Cali said.

Tanger Outlets will remain open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are just so happy that we’re a part of this community. To see families out here taking selfies at the tree and you know, excited to see the deals,” Morris said. “We were ready for crowds and that delivered. We’ve been very, very happy.”

