SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clark’s 26 lead The Citadel over IUPUI 74-53

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Clark’s 26 points helped Citadel defeat IUPUI 74-53 on Friday night at the New Orleans Big Easy Classic.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3). Elijah Morgan scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Brady Spence shot 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (1-6) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard, who finished with eight points and three steals. Jonah Carrasco added six points for IUPUI. In addition, Bryce Monroe had six points and five assists.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Officials say the suspect robbed the store using a silver and black semi-auto handgun.
Authorities looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Latest News

South Carolina ends losing streak with win over SC Upstate
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Football
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 14
The Citadel Basketball
Corbett scores 30 as Denver takes down The Citadel 74-71