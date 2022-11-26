SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina takes down South Dakota 66-59

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had 17 points in Coastal Carolina’s 66-59 victory against South Dakota on Saturday.

Brown also added three steals for the Chanticleers (3-2). Essam Mostafa scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Henry Abraham was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Coyotes (3-4) were led in scoring by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Mihai Carcoana added 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota. Paul Bruns also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

